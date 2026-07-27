Enemy advances in Donetsk region slowed by more than half last week – DeepState

Russian occupiers increased their area of ​​control over Ukrainian territory last week by 9.76 square kilometers, significantly less than in June and early July. However, the Defense Forces were unable to reduce the overall area of ​​occupation thanks to their counteroffensive actions, according to maps from the DeepState OSINT project.

In Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, and Slovyansk sectors of Donetsk region, the enemy captured only 6.92 square kilometers last week, compared to 17.33 square kilometers the week before, meaning the pace of the occupiers' advance there slowed by more than half last week.

Meanwhile, the counteroffensive on the border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions continued, and near the village of Filia, 6.69 square kilometers moved from the occupation zone to the so-called "penetration zone" (gray zone). The Defense Forces also cleared 5.42 square kilometers of territory between the villages of Filia and Ivanivka, previously in the "gray zone," establishing permanent control there. Last week, the area occupied in this same area was reduced by 43.37 square kilometers.

Furthermore, last week, the enemy resumed its offensive in the Huliai-Pole sector, capturing 5.75 square kilometers near Zaliznychne, and in Kharkiv sector, capturing 3.78 square kilometers near Strelecha near the state border with the Russian Federation. No enemy advances were observed in these areas the week before last. The penetration area decreased in Huliai-Pole and Slovyansk directions, while it increased in all other directions, but only slightly. Most significantly, in Dobropillia direction, in the urban area of ​​Kostiantynivka, where the enemy failed to expand permanent control last week. The enemy, as before, controls the southern and eastern outskirts of the city, and the neighborhoods themselves are mostly in the "gray zone." The northern part of the city is under the control of the Defense Forces.

Overall, the penetration area increased by 9.95 square kilometers over the week.

There was no change in other directions of the front.

Thus, according to DeepState data, last week both the occupation area and the penetration area increased by an average of approximately 1.4 square kilometers per day.

Last week, the occupation area decreased by an average of 3.8 square kilometers per day.

As reported, in the final months of 2025, the average increase in the area of ​​Russian occupation fluctuated between 8 and 14 square kilometers per day. In late January of this year, 2026, it began to decline, and in mid-February, the Defense Forces began gradually displacing the enemy in Oleksandrivka direction in Dnipropetrovsk and adjacent areas of Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions, and in May and July, they were able to repeat this success. Between then, in March, the enemy's occupation area increased by 4-5 square kilometers per day, and in June and early July, by 2-3 square kilometers per day.