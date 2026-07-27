Koretsky orders development of mechanism to support book publishing industry

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has instructed the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Finance to develop a mechanism for state support of the book publishing industry.

"Even with limited budget resources, the state will find a way to support Ukrainian books. This will help businesses resume operations, replenish public library collections, and maintain the viability of Ukrainian book publishing," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Koretsky noted that Russia is systematically destroying Ukrainian book publishing. "In July alone, 1.5 million copies of Ukrainian books were destroyed, and the losses amount to hundreds of millions of hryvnias," he reported.

The Prime Minister also recalled that during the attack on July 19, one printing house lost its production facilities and more than 400,000 school textbooks. Other enterprises in the industry also suffered.