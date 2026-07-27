Invaders shell Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times, three people killed - regional administration

Three people were killed and six were wounded as a result of shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian invaders on Monday, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, said.

"In Nikopol district, the district center, Marhanets, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhoryvska and Tomakivska communities were damaged. A hospital, enterprises, apartment buildings, cars were damaged. Two people died. Five were injured. A 56-year-old man is hospitalized in a moderate condition. The rest will be treated on an outpatient basis," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

As a result of the shelling of a number of communities in Kryvyi Rih district, an administrative building and a car were damaged, and infrastructure was damaged in Kamyansky district.

"In Pavlohrad, enterprises were damaged. A 23-year-old man was injured. He is in the hospital in a moderate condition. In Synelnyky district, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv community. A fire broke out. According to updated information, a 53-year-old woman died as a result of the night attack on Dubovykivska community," said the head of the regional administration.

Hanzha reported that on Monday the enemy carried out more than 50 strikes on five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery.