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Zelenskyy and Burnham meet with Sea Breeze study participants

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Zelenskyy and Burnham meet with Sea Breeze study participants

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Prime Minister of Great Britain Andy Burnham, met in Portsmouth with Ukrainian and British sailors participating in the Sea Breeze multinational exercises.

“It is very important that our units have demonstrated a high level of preparedness in maritime demining. Our country is drawing ever closer to the NATO countries, and there is no doubt that our Navy – and the Armed Forces as a whole – are contributing to our shared security in Europe through their knowledge and skills,” Zelenskyy said on X.

He thanked the Ukrainian military for their service and professionalism, as well as Great Britain and all partners for their support.

 

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