Hromadske journalist detained in Kyiv

Police detained hromadske journalist Evhen Shulhat in Kyiv on Monday.

"The police stopped the taxi in which the journalist was traveling and put handcuffs on him. According to the law enforcement officers, the reason for the stop was allegedly the journalist's violation of the rules of military registration," says the message posted on the publication's website.

The editors also claim that according to the documents, "the journalist has not violated the rules of military accounting."

Hromadske also noted that the journalist "worked, in particular, on materials related to corruption on the part of representatives of law enforcement agencies."

The National Police reported to the Interfax-Ukraine agency: "Preliminarily it is known that when the car was stopped, the police checked the driver's and passenger's documents. The passenger did not have a Military Medical Commission’s conclusion, he was subsequently taken to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCK). The details are being clarified."