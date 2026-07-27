Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) soldiers detected and destroyed a Russian Forpost-R heavy strike and reconnaissance UAV, reported Robert Madyar Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

"The UAB-20 laser-guided bomb carrier was detected and destroyed on July 27, 2026, by pilots of the 7th Battalion of the 414th separate Ptakhy Madyara (Birds of Madyar) over Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using a Ukrainian Chaklun-KM interceptor at an altitude of 4,300 meters," Brovdi wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that this is only the sixth Forpost-R shot down during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the second by the 414th Brigade Birds of Madyar.

"Since the creation of the USF Group, pilots from the units have destroyed or engaged 45,067 (43,688) enemy strike and reconnaissance wings and 9,186 Shaheds/Gerberas. Among these, the Forpost is only the second," Brovdi emphasized.