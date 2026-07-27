Ukraine and Russia must return to negotiating table - permanent US rep at United Nations

Ukraine and Russia must return to the negotiating table, because this war is paying a high price, said permanent representative of the United States to the United Nations, Michael Waltz.

Waltz said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, convened in connection with Russia's attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea on Monday that President Trump has called for negotiations to end this war. According to him, there is no military solution to this war, and Russia and Ukraine must return to the negotiating table. Too much blood has already been spilled, the world is paying a high price for this war, he added.

According to him, the USA emphasizes the need for an immediate ceasefire to continue negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

The US Permanent Representative to the UN emphasized that the UN continues to play a constructive role in the search for ways to settle negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.