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Enemy advances near Mynkivka in Donetsk region, capturing 2.6 square km – DeepState

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Enemy advances near Mynkivka in Donetsk region, capturing 2.6 square km – DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The DeepState OSINT project reports enemy advances near the village of Mynkivka in Bakhmut district of Donetsk region on Kramatorsk axis.

"The enemy has advanced near Mynkivka," DeepState reported on its Telegram channel on Monday evening.

The project's maps show that the occupiers have captured a total of 2.61 square kilometers of territory on the western outskirts of the village and its northeastern part. The penetration area (gray zone) has decreased by 0.76 square kilometers.

There have been no changes on other sections of the front.

As reported, last week the occupied area decreased by an average of approximately 3.8 square kilometers per day, the penetration area increased by 6.8 square kilometers.

#donetsk_region #war #situation
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