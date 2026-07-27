Verkhovna Rada Chairman discusses legislative plans with heads of Finance Ministry, Agrarian Policy Ministry, and Ministry of Regions

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk continued his meetings this week with members of the new government, appointed on July 16, to which he also invites representatives of specialized committees.

"We discussed priority areas of legislative work in the financial sphere, in particular ensuring the financing of the security and defense sector, de-shadowing the economy, and improving the regulation of the banking sector," Stefanchuk wrote following a meeting with Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko.

According to the speaker, special attention was paid to the fulfillment of Ukraine’s international financial obligations, as well as the preparation of the Budget Declaration and the future budgetary process.

"Special attention was paid to war risk insurance, the export of the harvested crop, and the expansion of preferential lending opportunities for agrarians," the Rada Chairman noted after a meeting with Minister of Agrarian Policy Taras Vysotsky.

Regarding the discussion with Minister for Communities, Territories and IDPs Vitaliy Bezgin, it focused on the financial capacity of communities and territories, and support for internally displaced persons.

At all meetings, according to Stefanchuk’s posts, issues were also discussed regarding the revision of government legislative initiatives that were recalled due to the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers and will be re-submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, as well as the preparation of the Government’s Program of Activities.

Last week, the Verkhovna Rada Chairman met with Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna, Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivsky, and Minister of Justice Denys Maslov.