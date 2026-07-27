UK provides Ukraine with electronic warfare technology to protect drones – Zelenskyy’s meeting with Burnham

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held his first meeting with the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Andy Burnham, and announced the receipt of electronic warfare technology from the British side to protect Ukrainian drones on the battlefield.

“We discussed our defense – for Ukraine, it is important to have sufficient capabilities to protect lives both in the sky and at sea. We also discussed the development of joint defense production. I am grateful to the United Kingdom for today’s decision to provide Ukraine with electronic warfare technologies to protect Ukrainian drones. This will certainly be useful on the battlefield,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday evening following the meeting.