Koretsky expects to receive real picture regarding implementation of regional resilience plans by end of week

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has instructed specialized ministries and services to address gaps in the implementation of regional resilience plans.

"I gathered responsible ministries and services regarding the unsatisfactory implementation of resilience plans. I expect to receive a real picture of affairs for each direction by the end of the week: what has been done, where the greatest risks are, and where it is urgently necessary to strengthen efforts," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister emphasized that it is critically important to clearly understand existing gaps, shortcomings, and solutions.

"Control over the implementation of the plans will be continuous. Next will be an expanded meeting with the participation of heads of regional military administrations (OVAs) and heads of state-owned companies," he added.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is dissatisfied with the percentage of completed works in regional resilience plans regarding preparations for the upcoming winter.