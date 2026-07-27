Number of people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv region on July 24 increased to 11 - prosecutor's office

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv region on July 24 increased to 11: a 66-year-old man died in the hospital, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"Unfortunately, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv region on July 24 has increased. As a result, a 66-year-old man, a citizen of Ukraine, died in the hospital. Thus, the total number of victims of the enemy attack has increased to 11," the PGO said in a message posted on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The department noted: "According to the updated data, one of those who died as a result of a missile attack on Kyiv region on July 24, 2026 was not an active diplomat. He was associated with the public organization entitled " Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta."