Cabinet appoints Rudnyk to post of Prime Minister's Office Head - official

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Kateryna Rudnyk to the post of Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of Ukraine, according to order No. 735 dated July 27.

Previously, Rudnyk headed the service of the chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine during the tenure of Serhiy Koretsky.

According to her declaration, she also previously worked at Ukrnafta PJSC and Ukrtatnafta PJSC.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Naftogaz of Ukraine board chairman Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine, and also approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers upon his submission.

On July 17, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hanna Ivanchenko from the post of Head of the Prime Minister’s Office.