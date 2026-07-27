Cabinet dismisses Shkrum from post of first dpty minister of communities and territories development - official

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Aliona Shkrum from the post of first deputy minister of communities and territories development of Ukraine.

According to decree No. 732 dated July 27, Shkrum was dismissed at her own request.

Also, by decrees Nos. 733 and 734, the government dismissed Serhiy Derkach from the post of deputy minister of communities and territories development of Ukraine, and appointed him as the first deputy minister of restoration, infrastructure, and transport of Ukraine.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Naftogaz of Ukraine board chairman Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine, and also approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers upon his submission.

In the new government, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development no longer exists, and its functionality has been distributed between the newly created Ministry of Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Affairs and the Ministry of Restoration, Infrastructure, and Transport.