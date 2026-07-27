Intelligence identifies Russian unit that committed war crime by striking ATB supermarket in Chernihiv

The Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has identified the Russian army unit that launched a jet drone at a Chernihiv supermarket – Combat Group No. 3 of the GROM Cascade Separate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Brigade.

"On July 26, 2026, Russia struck the ATB grocery supermarket in Chernihiv with a Geran-4 jet drone. This war crime was committed by fighters from the GROM Cascade" brigade, resulting in the deaths of two Ukrainians, including a 10-year-old child, and the wounding of 25 others, including three children," the GUR said in a Telegram post on Monday.

Intelligence reports indicate that the drone, equipped with a video camera, was launched from a drone port in the town of Navlya in Bryansk region.

The identification of the perpetrators of the crime and other persons involved is ongoing.

According to the Main Intelligence Agency, the separate unmanned aircraft brigade GROM Cascade operates within the Russian military space forces and specializes in attacks using long-range drones, particularly against Ukrainian civilian targets. "The brigade has a reputation for being a unit for the so-called elite caste – specifically, officials, members of parliament, bureaucrats, regional princelings, and other scum."

Last year, the GUR already uncovered the identity of the brigade’s commander, war criminal Ruslan Negrub.