Iran has no right to play victim - Sybiha

Iran’s threats are unjustified and groundless, and the regime in Tehran is a direct accomplice to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, fueling Moscow’s criminal war with weapons that have been killing Ukrainians since 2022, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha has stated.

" Iran has no standing to pretend to be a victim, let alone justify its threats with absurd references to the UN Charter. With its statements, Iran also tries to shift attention away from Russia’s terror against civilian shipping in the Black Sea, which is threatening global food security. But it will not succeed," Sybiha’s post on X reads.

He emphasized that Russian attacks on freedom of navigation will be in the focus of today’s emergency UN Security Council meeting, and Ukraine expects a resolute reaction from the international community.

Earlier, Iran accused Ukraine of striking a merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea and attempting to "expand the scope of the war."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry promised to protect its ships from Ukrainian drones, stating that it "never intervened in the war between Russia and Ukraine."

The ministry stated that it had appealed to the UN and the international community with a call to respond.

As reported, on July 19, as a result of a strike by the Russian army on a merchant vessel under the flag of Guinea-Bissau near Odesa, 10 people were killed, including a pilot of the State Enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.