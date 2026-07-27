Zelenskyy arrives in United Kingdom

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the United Kingdom, where he will meet with Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

"Arrived in the United Kingdom. The plans include meetings with Prime Minister Andy Burnham, as well as with our troops who are currently in Britain and, in particular, took part in Sea Breeze exercises," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

He added that the strongest relations in the entire history of cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been built during the years of full-scale war.

"The key priority is air defense, maritime security, and joint defense production—our cooperation that strengthens both countries. We appreciate that we can always count on principled decisions, leadership, and Britain’s support," the head of state emphasized.