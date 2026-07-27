Ex-member of Party of Regions from Sumy region sentenced to 15 years in prison for working for Russia - PGO

A former member of the local branch of the Party of Regions, who collected data on Ukrainian military personnel for the FSB, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, the Office of the Prosecutor General (PGO) has said.

In a Telegram post on Monday, the agency noted that prosecutors from the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office proved the defendant’s guilt in high treason committed under martial law.

"A 58-year-old resident of Trostianets has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property," the prosecutor’s office reported.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, starting in February 2024, the man cooperated with an officer of the FSB of Russia.

"He collected information on the locations of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations in the Okhtyrka district. He transferred coordinates, data on the number of servicemen, and military equipment to his Russian handler," the report states.

After transmitting the information, the former regional official urged the FSB representative to launch prompt strikes on the locations of Ukrainian defenders.

"He also received tasks to search for other people ready to cooperate with the Russian special service," the agency noted.

The prosecutor’s office clarified that the convicted man is a native of Russia and a citizen of Ukraine. Before Ukraine’s independence, he served in the military in several Russian cities and later spent a long time as a member of the local branch of the Party of Regions.

"In court, the man did not plead guilty. He stated that he was detained illegally and that the evidence was allegedly fabricated. At the same time, during the trial, the former regional official emphasized that he had previously taken an oath and signed a commitment to cooperate with the former special services, which, according to him, he still adheres to," the agency observed.

The court agreed with the prosecution’s position and found the man guilty of high treason under martial law (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).