General Staff reports strikes on export terminal in Rostov region, strike UAV control repeater, road bridge – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported strikes on a repeater for controlling strike UAVs, a road bridge across the Henichesk Strait, and several other enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine on the night of July 27.

"A ground repeater for controlling Geran/Gerbera strike UAVs was hit in the area of Zaliznyi Port in the Kherson region. The repeater increases the range, stability, and quality of control over strike unmanned aerial vehicles used by the enemy for strikes on the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

Earlier that day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Defense Forces hit an export terminal in the Rostov region on Monday night. Regarding this, the General Staff clarified that as a result of the strike on the export terminal in Rostov-on-Don, Rostov region, a fire was recorded on the facility’s territory.

It is also reported that Ukrainian soldiers hit a road bridge across the Henichesk Strait in the Kherson region, which the enemy uses for military logistics in the temporarily occupied territories of the south of Ukraine.

Strikes were also carried out against an occupier repair unit in Kadiivka, a fuel and lubricants depot in Semeikyne in the Luhansk region, and a logistics supply depot in Perevalne (Autonomous Republic of Crimea). A hit was recorded on a facility resulting in a fire on its territory.