Foreign Ministry appeals for legal qualification of claims voiced by former Ukrainian ambassador to Cyprus Nizhynsky at temporary inquiry commission

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has stated that it has applied to competent authorities with an official request for a legal qualification of false claims voiced by former Ambassador of Ukraine to Cyprus Serhiy Nizhynsky during a meeting of the Temporary Inquiry Commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on July 17, 2026.

"The request contains a list of groundless accusations made by the mentioned person, which, according to the Foreign Ministry, should be regarded as misleading the commission. We count on a thorough review of the request and a fair qualification of the statements made under signature," the commentary from the Foreign Ministry press service reads.

The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that it will continue to defend its reputation within the legal framework.

"It is unacceptable to smear Ukrainian diplomacy because of one’s own personal grievances," the ministry added.

As reported last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the statements of recalled Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Cyprus Serhiy Nizhynsky a discrediting campaign and emphasized the groundlessness of the accusations he voiced.

This was stated in a commentary by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine provided to Interfax-Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that testimony at the meeting of the temporary inquiry commission was given under record and signature, in accordance with the law of Ukraine "On Temporary Inquiry Commissions and Temporary Special Commissions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine." The ministry recalled that "misleading the commission entails punishment under Article 384 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

The Foreign Ministry announced that it "will apply to competent authorities with a request to conduct a thorough check of the made mendacious statements, which are not backed by any evidence."

Earlier on Friday, at a meeting of the temporary inquiry commission chaired by People’s Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenka, former Ambassador of Ukraine to Cyprus Serhiy Nizhynsky stated that a criminal organization allegedly operated in Cyprus, which included Ellinas Christodoulos, who wanted to be appointed honorary consul in the republic. Nizhynsky says that under "legal and psychological pressure," he wrote a resignation letter on June 15.

According to him, in July he received warnings purportedly from the special services of Great Britain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy that he was being prepared for abduction upon returning to Ukraine because he "blocked the activities of Christodoulos."

He also added that if anything happens to him, "the blood for my liquidation will be on the hands of Foreign Minister Sybiha, who did not protect my family."

Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Cyprus for the districts of Nicosia and Famagusta Ellinas Christodoulos, whom dismissed Ambassador of Ukraine to Cyprus Serhiy Nizhynsky accused of participating in a criminal organization, denied all accusations.

On June 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine refuted reports about the voluntary resignation of Ambassador of Ukraine to Cyprus Serhiy Nizhynsky, indicating that he had been submitted for recall before the resignation statements spread in the media.

As explained by the Foreign Ministry, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha submitted a proposal to the President of Ukraine back on June 10 to recall Nizhynsky due to a lack of significant results in his work and a failure to promote Ukraine’s national interests during the Cypriot presidency of the EU.