Freyja air defense system prototype planned for presentation in first half of 2027 – media

Ukraine plans to present a prototype of the European Freyja air defense system as early as the first half of 2027, Reuters has reported.

"Since we’re working within such a tight timeframe, we have an ambitious goal: to have an MVP (minimum viable product) ​ready by the first half of next year," David Aloyan, Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine who coordinates the Freyja project, told Reuters.

According to him, the first meeting of the international steering committee tasked with assessing research and development costs is expected to take place soon. Aloyan noted that Ukraine is ready to provide a launcher and interceptor missile for the project, while expecting modern radars, sensors, and guidance technologies from partners.

Freyja is an initiative aimed at creating a lower-cost alternative to the Patriot system, upon which many European countries also rely. Other air defense systems, such as the Franco-Italian SAMP/T and the German IRIS-T, have not yet proven their capability to shoot down ballistic missiles. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared the Freyja coalition to Lego—assembling equipment parts from defense industry leaders. Manufacturers have been tasked with developing a core framework for the system with interchangeable parts, Aloyan explained.

"The overall logic of this system is that it’s an open architecture," he said. "So if Denmark says ‘I want the Freyja system with a Danish-made Weibel radar,’ that’s fine. If Sweden says they want the Saab system, that’s no ⁠problem either."

According to Aloyan, one of the ideas being considered is the creation of a dedicated body, potentially a fund, to channel all contributions and ensure stable project financing. He also hopes that direct business involvement in the project alongside governments will help cut red tape. "The coalition must be practical, not political."