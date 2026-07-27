UN Security Council to hold meeting Monday on Russian attacks on civilian vessels in Black Sea

The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday at Kyiv’s request in connection with Russian shelling of civilian vessels in the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported.

"Today at 5 pm Kyiv time, the UN Security Council will convene at Ukraine’s request. We expect a clear and principled response to Russia’s latest attacks against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and commercial vessels in the Black Sea," Sybiha wrote on social network X.

He emphasized that Russia continues to shell peaceful Ukrainian cities while threatening freedom of navigation and global food security through its attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

"We thank our partners for their steadfast support and their principled position. A strong and united message from the Security Council is essential to increase pressure on the aggressor and ensure accountability," the post reads.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine remains committed to the UN Charter and international law and continues to work towards a comprehensive and lasting peace. "Russia must cease its attacks and end its war of aggression," he added.