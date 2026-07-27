Ukraine's Consulate General in Wrocław calls on Polish law enforcement to respond to attack on Ukrainians

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Wrocław is calling for a prompt reaction from Polish law enforcement regarding an incident in which, according to information online, a Ukrainian couple was injured.

"We are forced to state that cases of violence and aggression, the victims of which are citizens of Ukraine, have recently become more frequent in Poland. Every such case requires a thorough investigation and proper legal evaluation," the Consulate General said in a post.

It is noted that Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has already instructed the Consulate General to urgently take necessary response measures. The Consulate General of Ukraine has already sent an official request to the competent authorities of the National Police of the Republic of Poland and is awaiting official information.

"Should the outlined circumstances be confirmed, we count on a comprehensive, objective, and prompt investigation, the establishment of the motives behind the crime, and bringing the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Poland. Any manifestations of violence, xenophobia, or hatred are unacceptable and should have no place in a democratic society," the post reads.

The consulate urged Ukrainian citizens who may have suffered from this incident or possess information about it to contact the Consulate General of Ukraine in Wrocław, which will allow for the provision of necessary consular assistance and maintaining interaction with competent authorities.

Earlier, reports surfaced online that three men beat a Ukrainian man and his girlfriend in Wrocław. The attack occurred after the Poles heard the couple’s Ukrainian accent in a store. This was reported by the victim’s mother on Threads.