Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv region on July 24 rises to 11

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv region on July 24 has increased to 11: a 66-year-old man died in the hospital, the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

"Unfortunately, the death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv region on July 24 has increased. A 66-year-old man, a citizen of Ukraine and a diplomat of the Sovereign Order of Malta, died in the hospital as a result of his injuries. Thus, the total number of victims of the enemy attack has risen to 11," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Monday.

The statement notes that a court is currently selecting a preventive measure for the suspect, who is the organizer of the exhibition.

"The prosecutor’s office, taking into account all existing risks, insists on detention without the right to bail," the agency informs.