Time has come for US to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles – MAGA blogger Loomer

Influential MAGA blogger Laura Loomer, who is currently in Ukraine, called on the US to provide Ukraine with more missiles for Patriot systems – this will help Ukrainians defend against Russian shelling and counter a direct threat to Americans.

"It’s time for the US to give Ukraine access to Patriot Missiles," she wrote on X.

She shared that she had run to a bomb shelter several times in Ukraine since her arrival due to Russian ballistic missile launches.

"Almost every night, I was woken up in the middle of the night by air raid alarms nearly every night, and after watching the devastation and destruction of American businesses in Ukraine by Russian Ballistic missiles, it is my opinion that the United States should give Ukraine more Patriot missiles," Loomer emphasized.

Loomer noted that "Patriots are purely defensive systems that intercept Russian ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones targeting Ukrainian cities, power plants, and civilians. They save lives, protect critical infrastructure, and force Russia to expend expensive munitions for diminished results, without enabling Ukrainian strikes into Russia or putting American troops at risk."

She explained that according to US officials and Ukrainian intelligence, Russia provided Iran with targeting data to enable Iranian attacks. The list included the locations of US warships, aircraft, and troops in the Middle East. Furthermore, according to her, Ukrainian intelligence also documented that Russian satellite imagery of US bases in the Persian Gulf is being shared with Tehran, aligning with strikes that killed US service members.

"Russia and Iran’s deepening military partnership (drones, tech, and now targeting data) links the two fronts: degrading Russia’s war machine in Ukraine reduces its capacity to arm and assist Iran in operations that kill US soldiers. Russia is doing this as Iran is actively plotting to assassinate President Trump and other Americans who support bombing the IRGC. Russia has even amplified some of those assassination threats by Iran," Loomer noted.

According to her, providing Patriot systems is a low-risk lever of influence that protects Ukrainian civilians, raises the cost of Russian aggression, and weakens an "axis of evil" that is already costing American lives. "Ukrainians are willing to shed their blood so that Americans don’t have to. If Ukraine falls, Russia will repeat what it has done here in other parts of Europe, and ultimately in the US. Right now, we have an opportunity to save more lives, especially the lives of future Americans," Loomer added.

"Patriot missiles in Ukraine will slow down the spread of multipolarity. I hope Ukraine is given Patriot Missiles. I never thought I would ever say this, but I truly believe this is urgent and necessary," Loomer believes.

"Mr. President, Ministry of War, please don’t allow Russian aggression to further expand. Their nonstop propaganda is already a form of cognitive digital warfare that is destabilizing cohesion in America?" Loomer wrote on X.