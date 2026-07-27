Interior minister: American delegation sees National Guard drone systems firsthand

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky, together with U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, visited a unit of the National Guard; special attention during the meeting was paid to interceptor drones.

"Together with Mr. Ambassador, as well as Commander of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires a.i. in Ukraine Sandra Oudkirk, we visited one of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine," the Minister wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, the American delegation saw modern Ukrainian unmanned systems with their own eyes, which are currently effectively performing combat and humanitarian tasks: conducting reconnaissance, assisting in the evacuation of the wounded, detecting and striking targets, and countering enemy drones.

"During the meeting, we paid special attention to interceptor drones, which play an important role daily in protecting critical and civilian infrastructure," Vyhivsky noted.

He emphasized that the experience of Ukraine, and specifically of the MIA system in this field, is unique.

"We regularly improve our technologies and apply developments directly on the battlefield. Today, Ukrainian defenders not only effectively use state-of-the-art technology, but also shape new approaches to warfare," the MIA head stressed.

Vyhivsky expressed gratitude to the U.S. for its steadfast support of Ukraine.

"Through joint efforts, we are strengthening defense capability, developing modern technologies, and bringing a just peace closer," he concluded.