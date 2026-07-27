Zelenskyy: Ukraine strikes export terminal in Rostov region, oil facilities in Russia

On the night of Monday, defense forces struck an export terminal in Rostov region (Russia), as well as oil facilities in Yaroslavl region and the Udmurt Republic, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"Tonight, our long-range sanctions worked in the Rostov region. An export terminal approximately 250 kilometers from the front line was struck. Deep strikes were also applied against oil facilities in Yaroslavl region and the Udmurt Republic, 1,300 kilometers from Ukraine’s state border. The long-range sanctions plan is being executed, and we are reducing Russia’s ability to finance the war," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The President thanked Defense Forces service members "for accurate work in what until recently was the deep Russian rear."

"With our responses, we are bringing the war back to Russia so that ultimately a dignified peace has a chance," he noted.