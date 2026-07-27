Epicenter on Kryvy Rih mall destruction: years of work lost, but staff safe

Epicenter has reported that its shopping mall in Kryvy Rih was destroyed, noting that no one was killed or injured in the attack, although years of hard work were lost.

"Today, the Epicenter in Kryvy Rih was destroyed! It is impossible to get used to news like this. And every new loss hurts no less than the previous one. Fortunately, this time we managed to preserve what matters most. No one was killed or injured. But years of hard work have been lost," the company said in a statement published on Facebook.

The company said that the shopping mall held special significance for Epicenter because it had been built through the efforts of hundreds of people. According to the company’s press service, the facility in Kryvy Rih was constructed in just 76 days in 2007, with employees from across Ukraine working around the clock to prepare it for opening.

"We didn’t just build it, we created it. And together with it, we created history. Both literally and figuratively," the company said.

Epicenter emphasized that the destruction of the shopping mall represents the loss not only of a building but also of a part of history created through the efforts of many people.

"That is why today it hurts not only because the building was destroyed. It hurts because, together with it, the enemy tried to destroy a part of history created by the hands of hundreds of people," the statement reads.

The company also said it would continue supporting people, working for Ukrainians, and rebuilding what has been destroyed.

"We will definitely overcome this. Not because it doesn’t hurt. On the contrary, it hurts every single time. But because we have people standing behind us."

As reported earlier, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Chairman Mykola Lukashuk said that the enemy had attacked the Epicenter shopping mall in Kryvy Rih. According to available information, Russian forces struck the shopping mall several times.