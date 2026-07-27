URCS assists victims of Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is providing assistance to victims of a missile strike launched by the Russian army on Kharkiv.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross is providing assistance to people affected by the strike on Kharkiv.The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in the Kharkiv region, together with other emergency services, responded at the scene following another Russian attack on Kharkiv," the URCS reported on Facebook on Sunday.

Volunteers carried out door-to-door visits in the surrounding area and damaged homes to identify people in need, provided first aid and psychological first aid to those affected, and offered support to the family of the person who was killed.

A Ukrainian Red Cross assistance point is currently operating at the site, where affected people and emergency responders can receive drinking water, tea or coffee, and psychological first aid. Humanitarian assistance is also being distributed, including OSB boards, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, children's bedding kits, drinking water, and other essential relief items.

As reported, one person was killed and 12 others were injured, including two children aged 10 and 17, as a result of the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv. The attack destroyed two residential buildings and damaged a further 22 private homes