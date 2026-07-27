British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, will present an agreement that will allow Ukraine to begin mass production of British Stone Cloak signal jamming systems, The Telegraph reports.

According to the publication, the deal will be concluded during a meeting at a naval shipyard. It involves transferring intellectual property rights for the technology to Ukraine so Kyiv can independently manufacture these devices on a large scale.

Stone Cloak systems are mounted on Ukrainian strike drones and are designed to prevent Russian air defense systems from tracking the drones. Great Britain has already transferred thousands of such devices to Ukraine.

On the eve of Zelenskyy’s visit, Burnham stated that London’s support for Ukraine remains unchanged.

"Great Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, and our support remains unwavering. Russia should have no doubt of our resolve, and we will not back down until we achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

According to him, Stone Cloak is an example of British innovation created at home and battle-tested on the front lines: "Stone Cloak is the best of British innovation, created at home and proven on the front line. This system will be of vital importance for protecting the security of both our countries."

The jamming technology is expected to be utilized in several future weapon models, including within Project Brakestop – a new low-cost cruise missile.

According to information published on the aviation resource AirNav Radar, an Airbus A319 aircraft with registration number UR-ABA of the Ukraine Air Enterprise state airline is scheduled to make a flight on Monday from Chisinau Airport (Moldova) at 10.30 and arrive at Bournemouth International Airport (United Kingdom) at 12.12 (14.12 Kyiv time).