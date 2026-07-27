GUR fighters destroy Russian S-400 Triumf SAM system in occupied Crimea

Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine fighters destroyed an enemy launcher and radar station from an S-400 system in Crimea overnight into Sunday, July 26, the agency’s press service reported.

"On the night of July 25 to 26, 2026, specialists of the Unmanned Systems Department of Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tracked down a Russian S-400 ‘Triumf’ SAM system in temporarily occupied Crimea – burning down a launcher and a 96L6 radar station from the system," according to a statement on the GUR Telegram channel on Monday.