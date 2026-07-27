Air defense downs 123 of 147 strike drones; hits by 21 UAVs recorded across 10 locations

On the night of Monday, Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized 123 strike drones; however, hits by 21 strike UAVs were recorded across 10 locations, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08.00, air defense shot down/suppressed 123 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country," according to a statement.

In total, on the night of July 27 (from 18.00 on July 26), the enemy attacked with 147 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as "Parodiya" decoy drones, launched from Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel – Russia; Donetsk – TOT; and Hvardiiske – TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits by 21 strike UAVs were recorded across 10 locations, as well as falling debris from downed drones across 7 locations.