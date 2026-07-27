Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region over 20 times, injures 2 including child

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region over 20 times using drones, artillery, and an aerial bomb, injuring two people, including a 6-year-old boy, reported Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"Two people were injured. Among the casualties is a child. The enemy attacked four districts of the region over 20 times with drones, artillery, and an aerial bomb," Hanzha noted in a post on Telegram.

According to him, an enterprise, apartment buildings, stores, and cars were damaged in Dnipro as a result of the attacks.

In Nikopol district, Russian forces targeted Nikopol and Marhanets community. The attacks damaged a kindergarten, infrastructure, apartment buildings, private homes, and a bread kiosk.

"Two people were injured, including a 6-year-old boy. Another 59-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment," the regional head reported.

Russian forces also launched strikes on Synelnykove district, targeting the district center, as well as Vasylkivka and Dubovykove communities. A gymnasium, an enterprise, and a private house were damaged.