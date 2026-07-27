Russian attacks on Zaporizhia region kill 2, injure 13 in past 24 hours

As a result of Russian strikes on Zaporizhia over the past 24 hours, two men were killed and another 13 people were injured; overall, the enemy launched 917 strikes on 45 settlements in Zaporizhia region, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

"There were 124 reports of damage to infrastructure facilities, housing, and vehicles," according to a statement shared on Monday morning on Telegram.

According to him, Russian troops carried out 22 airstrikes on Zaporizhia, Malokaterynivka, Liubytske, Yasna Poliana, Zarichne, Zelena Dibrova, Orikhiv, Chervona Krynytsia, Novoandriivka, Mykilske, Chervonyi Yar, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Shevchenkivske, and Zelene.

In addition, 634 drones of various modifications, mostly FPV drones, attacked Zaporizhia and other settlements in the region.

There were also 261 artillery strikes recorded targeting Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Sviatopetrivka, Dobropillia, Pryluku, Rybne, Tsvitkove, Huliaipilske, and Staroukrainka.