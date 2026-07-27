Zelenskyy says personnel changes in defense sector were necessary due to lack of unity between MoD and army

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Sky News that personnel decisions in the defense sector were driven by the need to eliminate communication and coordination breakdowns between the Ministry of Defense and the army command, and to ensure unity in tackling key wartime tasks.

Answering a question about the dismissal of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and former army chief Oleksandr Syrsky, Zelenskyy explained that these personnel steps were connected to preparing Ukraine for a difficult winter and ensuring efficient collaboration across vital defense structures.

"I don't have time for talks," he said rather frankly. "Look, I don't have time to listen to one side, then to listen to another side, because two sides are not ready to meet each day. And I don't need to find who is right and who is not right."