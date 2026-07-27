Zelenskyy says long-range strike operations are result of work by multiple structures rather than one person

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that long-range drone strike operations are not the merit of a single person, but the result of the joint work of the army, the Security Service of Ukraine, intelligence, and special units.

Answering a question about the role of former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov in the development of long-range drone strikes and his possible future stay in the government, Zelenskyy emphasized that such operations depend on the work of many structures.

"Deep strike is not about one person," the president said in an interview with Sky News.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian army, the Security Service of Ukraine, special units, and intelligence are involved in carrying out such operations.

"Deep strike operations are, first of all, about our army. Secondly, it is about the winners of deep strikes. This is about the secret service, the SBU. This is not even the Ministry of Defense. This is not even the army. These are special units and special operations," he noted.

The president also stated that the Ministry of Defense must provide the necessary conditions for conducting operations, but military personnel directly carry out combat tasks.

"Soldiers carry out operations, not someone else. This is the most important thing," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He stressed that during the war, attention should not be focused on individual figures, as the country's defense depends on the joint work of the military, civilians, partners, and Ukrainian manufacturers.

"So, soldiers are number one. Then the people who pay taxes, that's number two... Sometimes we try to find one person, another group of forces. No, this country is fighting. Soldiers, civilians, partners who give money to this infrastructure, to all this production. Then 500 companies, 500 companies in Ukraine that produce deep strike drones, misses, etc. And therefore, with all respect to Syrsky, with all respect to Fedorov, they must work together. Otherwise, they will not be able to deliver the right signals to the army, the right signals to our team and partners as well," the president concluded.