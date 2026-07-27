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Russian forces lose 1,590 personnel and 498 pieces of special equipment over past day, General Staff reports

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Russian forces lose 1,590 personnel and 498 pieces of special equipment over past day, General Staff reports
Photo: General Staff

Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 1,590 Russian occupiers, eight tanks, 37 artillery systems, 13 armored vehicles, 1,269 UAVs, and 498 vehicles and pieces of special equipment over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Monday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to July 27, 2026, are estimated to be: personnel – about 1,440,580 (+1,590) persons, tanks – 12,225 (+8) units, armored combat vehicles – 25,032 (+13) units, artillery systems – 46,831 (+37) units, MLRS – 1,969 (+0) units, air defense systems – 1,519 (+1) units, aircraft – 439 (+0) units, helicopters – 354 (+0) units, unmanned ground robotic systems – 2,038 (+7) units, operational-tactical UAVs – 429,555 (+1,269) units, cruise missiles – 4,950 (+6) units, warships/boats – 34 (+0) units, submarines – 2 (+0) units, automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 126,302 (+491) units, special equipment – 4,472 (+7) units," the report says.

#casualties #general_staff #russia
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