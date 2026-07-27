British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will present an agreement during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday that will allow Ukraine to begin mass production of British Stone Cloak signal-jamming systems, The Telegraph has said.

According to the publication, the agreement will be concluded during a meeting at a naval shipyard. It provides for the transfer of intellectual property rights for the technology to Ukraine so that Kyiv can independently manufacture these devices on a large scale.

Stone Cloak systems are installed on Ukrainian strike drones and are designed to prevent Russian air defense systems from tracking the UAVs. Great Britain has already handed over thousands of such devices to Ukraine.

Ahead of Zelenskyy's visit, Burnham stated that London's support for Ukraine remains unchanged.

"Great Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, and our support remains unwavering. Russia must not doubt our determination, and we will not step back until we achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine," the prime minister said.

According to him, Stone Cloak is an example of British innovation created in the country and tested on the front lines: "Stone Cloak is the best of British innovation, created at home and proven on the front line. This system will be of vital importance for protecting the security of both our countries."

The jamming technology is expected to be used in several future weapons designs, in particular within the framework of the Brakestop project—a new low-cost cruise missile.

According to information published on the website of the aviation resource Airnavradar, an Airbus A319 aircraft with registration number UR-ABA of the state airline Ukraine Air Enterprise is scheduled to make a flight from Chisinau airport (Moldova) at 10:30 on Monday and arrive at Bournemouth International Airport (Great Britain) at 12:12.