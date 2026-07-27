Zelenskyy says Ukraine and Britain can exchange experience and technologies in drone and missile production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine and the United Kingdom can exchange defense technologies, particularly in the sphere of drone and missile production, using the experience of both countries.

In an interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy noted that creating new defense capabilities requires three main components—financing, technology, and training.

"This means there are three points that are very important to build something new. You need financing, you need technologies," the president said.

According to him, Ukraine already has its own developments in defense manufacturing, including missiles and unmanned systems, and Great Britain also has technologies that the parties can exchange.

"We have, and by the way, both of us have, the UK also. As I told you before, so far we started to build. We have good missiles, but so far we see a strong storm overshadowing what the UK has," Zelenskyy noted.

The president stated that Ukraine is interested in producing certain defense systems or their analogues: "We want to produce this or something similar."

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine and Great Britain have the potential for exchanging experience and technologies in the field of unmanned systems. According to him, the British side is interested in Ukrainian developments, particularly in the field of marine drones, and Kyiv is ready to transfer the experience gained during the war to partners.

"The UK wants to have such drones as we have, including marine drones. We are also open to this... Thanks to our experience, we are also ready to provide what the UK will need or what they will want to share," Zelenskyy said.