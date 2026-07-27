Zelenskyy says Iran already attacks Ukraine by providing Russia with drones and weapons

Iran has effectively already participated in the war against Ukraine by providing Russia with drones, technologies, and other weaponry, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"What do you think, if Iran provided Russia with a new base, new technologies from the first year of the war? These were Shahed drones, they gave thousands of these drones in the first year of the war, then they issued licenses—what did they do? Did they attack us? I think yes," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Sky News, answering a question about a possible Iranian attack on Ukraine and threats from Tehran.

The president noted that Ukraine must act cautiously and avoid opening a new front, but, according to him, it is necessary to take into account Russia's support from Iran and North Korea.

"The war has actually been going on, they are attacking you. We must be careful, we must do everything possible not to open a new front in any way, but we must be honest—the Iranians and North Koreans have already attacked us," Zelenskyy aid.

He emphasized that Ukraine must be ready for a possible increase in threats: "I hope they will not intensify these attacks, but we must be ready for everything and know that we cannot trust these people."

According to Zelenskyy, Iran and North Korea provided military assistance to Russia, in particular drones, missiles, and artillery ammunition.

"At the very beginning, without any messages, any escalation from our side, the Iranians provided weapons, the North Koreans provided weapons, drones, missiles, 155-caliber artillery shells," he said.

As reported, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy of allegedly attacking an Iranian merchant vessel, resulting in the death of a sailor, and stated that such actions "cannot remain unanswered."