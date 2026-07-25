Defense Forces strike early warning radar, ammo depot, UAV control posts in occupied territories

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important enemy military targets on Friday, July 24, and overnight on Saturday, July 25, both in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine and in border regions of Russia.

"An early warning radar station was struck in the area of Olenivka (Autonomous Republic of Crimea). An enemy ammunition depot was also hit near Novosemenivka, Kherson region," according to a statement on the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Saturday.

In addition, Ukrainian warriors struck enemy UAV control posts in the areas of Bilovody (Sumy region), Lednevo (Bryansk region, Russia), Kamianske, Novoivanivka, and Myrne (Zaporizhia region), as well as Komar (Donetsk region). An enemy command and observation post was also struck near Kazachya Lisitsa, Belhorod region, Russia.