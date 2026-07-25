Usyk says he has no intention of running for president

Undisputed world boxing champion, who recently announced he is relinquishing all heavy-weight titles, and first vice president of Polissya Zhytomyr Football Club Oleksandr Usyk stated that he has no intentions of participating in the presidential elections in Ukraine.

"If I had such a thought, I think more people would vote for me, but I will not run for president of Ukraine," Usyk said in an interview published on the club’s YouTube channel on Saturday, commenting on the results of a sociological poll showing that 6% of Ukrainians would be ready to vote for him if he ran for president of Ukraine.

He also spoke about his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"It was a very cool meeting, so sporting, international, non-political. We talked about old boxers from the 60s and 70s, about today’s generation. He asked: ‘You beat such big guys?’ I say, well, yes. ‘But,’ [Trump says], ‘you’re not that big!’ And I say: size doesn’t matter, because if size mattered, the king of animals would be an elephant. He laughed at this and said: yes, cool," Usyk recounted.

At the same time, he reported that he attended the FIFA World Cup, but did not happen to cross paths with Trump there: "He was flying around on a plane or helicopter somewhere, so I didn’t see him face-to-face this time".