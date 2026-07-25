AFU SOF confirms strike on Tyumen Oil Refinery

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a strike on the Tyumen Oil Refinery (Tyumen region, Russia).

"Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with the ‘Chernaya Iskra’ insurgent movement on Russian territory, struck the Tyumen Oil Refinery in the Tyumen region of Russia. SOF drones covered over 2,000 kilometers to the target… A fire is raging on the territory of the refinery," according to a statement on the SOF Telegram channel.

According to the report, this is a repeated strike on the Tyumen Oil Refinery by the SOF of the AFU. Previously, the enterprise was successfully attacked a month ago, on June 20.

According to special forces, the Tyumen Oil Refinery is one of Russia’s major oil refineries, with a processing capacity of up to 9 million tonnes of oil per year. Thanks to its high refining depth, it specializes in the production of high-quality gasoline and diesel fuel.