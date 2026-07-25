Azov crushes offensive of 2 Russian armies, tank division – NGU commander

Units of the Defense Forces and the 1st "Azov" Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine stopped an offensive by two armies and a tank division of the occupiers, reported NGU Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko.

"On July 22, the occupiers, with forces of the 8th and 41st armies, as well as the 90th Tank Division, attempted an assault in the area of responsibility of the 1st ‘Azov’ NGU Corps, deploying dozens of armored and light vehicles," he wrote on Telegram.

According to his information, the 41st Guards Combined Arms Army and the 90th Guards Vitebsk-Novgorod Tank Division of the Russian Armed Forces advanced from the area of the village of Novoekonomichne, while forces of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army simultaneously set out from the area of the village of Vozdvyzhenka. For four hours, they attempted to enter settlements in the area of the village of Shakhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region).

Pivnenko said that the enemy covered the sky using "Gerbera" and "Lancet" strike UAVs. A modern Russian "Tornado-S" MLRS used to support assault operations was also destroyed.

"Forces of the 1st ‘Azov’ NGU Corps, together with attached units, stood in the path of the advancing mechanized columns. Mine-explosive barriers were set up on the approaches to the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and bridge crossings were damaged by tactical aviation. The Russians tried to restore the crossings using pontoons during the assault, but those were destroyed by tactical aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the commander informed.

As a result of the professional actions of all involved units under the command of the 1st "Azov" NGU Corps, using tube artillery, MLRS, and strike UAVs, the following were destroyed: seven tanks; six AFVs; one BM-21 ‘Grad’ MLRS; one ‘Tornado-S’ MLRS; three units of special equipment; and 47 units of light vehicles. Some 123 occupiers were liquidated, and another 29 were wounded. The mechanized assault was repelled.

"The enemy assault was repelled thanks to the coordinated work of units of the 1st ‘Azov’ NGU Corps, the SBU Alpha Special Operations Center, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Air Force of the AFU, SBGS units, particularly the ‘Phoenix’ main unmanned systems department, units of the National Guard of Ukraine, and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine performing tasks in this direction," Pivnenko concluded.