Kim on criticism of veterans minister appointment: difficult decision, but I took the risk

Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim states that he is "setting a one-year deadline for himself" to implement his plans and show the results needed by veterans.

"I see and hear what is happening. I understand, and you are partially right. But since ‘22, I have been living this war. A lot has changed in my life, radically. Although in a civilian position, despite that, this is my whole life now. I decided for myself that I would be useful here, and understanding the full responsibility, I made this decision," Kim wrote on Facebook.

He noted that he had turned down offers for more peaceful and prestigious positions.

"In a week, I received dozens of proposals, changes to state programs, and issues. I will continue to do this, to communicate both with the veteran community and with the military. I understand what needs to be done and changed systematically so that there is benefit. That is why I am actually asking for support," the minister added.

Kim noted that he is "setting a one-year deadline for himself" to implement his plans and show the results needed by Ukrainian veterans.

Furthermore, he announced that in 1-2 weeks he will present his plans and will work with the government leadership to secure additional budget allocations for their implementation.

"This was a difficult decision for me, but I took the risk," Kim emphasized.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, upon the submission of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, in particular appointing Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim as Minister of Veterans Affairs.

At protests demanding the return of Mykhailo Fedorov to the Ministry of Defense on Franko Square near the President’s Office building in central Kyiv, the slogan "A veteran, not Kim" is periodically chanted, referring to replacing Vitaliy Kim as Minister of Veterans Affairs. Posts can also be found on social networks by users who would prefer to see a veteran in this post.