SBU confirms strikes on Russian missile boat, 2 cargo vessels, radar, SAM, oil platform

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed strikes on a Russian Navy Project 12418 Molniya missile boat, sanctioned vessels – the Port Olya 2 cargo ship and the Begey dry cargo ship, an oil platform at the Filanovsky field in the Caspian Sea, a 92N6E Grave Stone radar station, a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system, a Pole-21 electronic warfare system, and two FPV drone warehouses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

"On the night of July 25, long-range drones of the Service successfully operated against a number of military targets… In the Caspian Sea basin, SBU drones struck: an oil platform at the Filanovsky field; the Port Olya 2 cargo ship and the Begey dry cargo ship. Both vessels are under international sanctions and were used to transport military cargo between Iran and Russia; a Project 12418 Molniya missile boat," according to a statement on the SBU Telegram channel.

Additionally, in Rostov-on-Don, a 92N6E Grave Stone multifunctional radar and its antenna tower, which are components of the S-400 Triumf SAM system, were struck; a Tor-M2 SAM system and a Pole-21 EW system were destroyed; and two FPV drone warehouses were hit.