Italian defense minister offers Fedorov adviser post – media

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto offered his dismissed Ukrainian counterpart Mykhailo Fedorov the position of adviser, reports the Reuters agency.

"I called him the day after his dismissal and asked: ‘When do you want to come to Rome and work with me as an adviser?’" Crosetto said in an interview with the Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica, published on Saturday.

According to the agency, Crosetto praised Fedorov as a driving force of military innovation, noting that he was "one of those who completely rewrote the rules of the game on the battlefield." According to Crosetto, Fedorov helped Ukraine first withstand the Russian invasion and then regain the initiative by changing approaches to warfare through new technologies.