Zelenskyy reports new long-range sanctions against Russia, including in Caspian Sea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported new long-range strikes targeting defense industry enterprises, oil refining, transport facilities, and an enemy warship in the Caspian Sea.

"Ukraine continues to apply long-range sanctions in response to Russian strikes. Overnight, warriors of our Defense Forces struck targets in various regions of Russia that work for this war. Once again, this includes an enterprise in Kirov supplying components for the weapons Russia uses to strike our people. The distance from Ukraine’s state border is about 1,200 kilometers. Also, an oil refinery in Tyumen, a logistics facility in Yekaterinburg, and a fuel and lubricants depot in Rostov-on-Don. We also have very good results from long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea basin. In particular, these are vessels involved in military cargo transportation with Iran, and a warship."