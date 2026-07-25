Petition to rename Kyiv metro station Lukianivska to Lukianivska Fortress fails to gather required votes

A petition on the website of Kyiv City Council calling to rename the capital’s metro station "Lukianivska" to "Lukianivska Fortress" metro station has failed to gain the necessary votes for consideration.

According to the petition platform on Kyiv City Council website, the petition was submitted on May 26, and as of July 25, it gathered only 617 votes out of the 6,000 required.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the metro station and the Lukianivka neighborhood have constantly been under fire by the aggressor. This location has repeatedly been targeted by brutal missile strikes and enemy drone attacks, suffering significant damage. Despite regular terror from Russia, the station has stood firm. It not only continues to maintain the capital’s operations but also daily serves as a reliable shelter for thousands of Kyivans," the petition stated.

According to the author of the petition, the name "Lukianivska Fortress" reflects contemporary historical reality.

In this regard, he proposed conducting a survey among Kyivans via the "Kyiv Digital" app regarding the renaming of the station.

As reported, in recent years, the "Lukianivska" capital metro station has suffered frequent damage as a result of Russian shelling. In particular, the station’s vestibule was most recently damaged on July 19, and prior to that on May 24.

On July 24, a petition on Kyiv City Council website calling to rename the capital’s "Lukianivska" metro station to "Neperemozhna" also failed to gather the necessary.