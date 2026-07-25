SBU detains Dnipro agent who activated 1,000-plus Starlinks for enemy

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a Russian agent in Dnipro who organized a large-scale scheme for the illegal verification of Starlink systems.

"As the investigation revealed, the suspect turned out to be a native of Luhansk region, who came to the attention of Russian intelligence services through Telegram channels searching for ‘easy money.’ In exchange for cash, the offender used credentials provided by his Russian handler and initially registered a Starlink station in his own name," according to a statement on the SBU Telegram channel.

Subsequently, he received instructions to maximize the underground verification of satellite equipment.

"To fulfill this task, the suspect decided to activate Starlink systems at postal operator branches using the credentials of straw buyers. It was established that in this manner, the organizer of the criminal scheme verified over 1,000 satellite communication terminals for the Rashists," the intelligence service reported.

SBU officers exposed the agent, documented his crimes, and detained him at his place of residence. During a search, a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the enemy was seized. Furthermore, the SBU blocked all Starlink stations illegally registered by the offender.

SBU investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state); he faces up to 12 years in prison.